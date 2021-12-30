Red Hot Chili Peppers Launching World Tour 2021 In Review

Red Hot Chili Peppers landed a top 21 story from October 2021 when they announced the details for their 2022 world tour that will feature special guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.
The trek will visit 32 cities across the globe beginning in Seville, Spain at the Estadio La Cartuja and concluding in Arlington,TX at Globe Life Field on September 18th.
A$AP Rocky and Thundercat will be providing support from the tour kick off through June 22nd in Manchester and then returning for two dates in Germany.
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support from June 25th through July 1st, as well as their stop in Paris, France at the Stade de France on July 8th.
For the North American leg, HAIM and Thundercat will open in Denver and San Diego, Beck and Thundercat will support in Santa Clara and Los Angeles, and The Strokes and Thundercat will be along for most of the remaining dates, except Boston (Ste. Vincent and Thundercat, and Las Vegas where King Princess will take over for Thundercat. See the dates below:
Europe
Sat Jun 04 - Seville, Spain - Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
Tue Jun 07 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic
Fri Jun 10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
Wed Jun 15 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
Sat Jun 18 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks (festival date)
Wed Jun 22 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
Sat Jun 25 - London, UK - London Stadium
Wed Jun 29 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park
Fri Jul 01 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
Sun Jul 03 - Leuven, Belgium - Rock Werchter (festival date)
Tue Jul 05 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadium
Fri Jul 08 - Paris, France - Stade de France
Tue Jul 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
North America
Sat Jul 23 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
Wed Jul 27 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
Fri Jul 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium
Sun Jul 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
Wed Aug 03 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Sat Aug 06 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
Fri Aug 12 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
Sun Aug 14 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
Wed Aug 17 - E. Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium
Fri Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sun Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 30 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Sep 01 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
Sat Sep 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Thu Sep 08 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
Sat Sep 10 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Thu Sep 15 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
Sun Sep 18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
