Red Hot Chili Peppers Launching World Tour 2021 In Review

Red Hot Chili Peppers Launching World Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers landed a top 21 story from October 2021 when they announced the details for their 2022 world tour that will feature special guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.

The trek will visit 32 cities across the globe beginning in Seville, Spain at the Estadio La Cartuja and concluding in Arlington,TX at Globe Life Field on September 18th.

A$AP Rocky and Thundercat will be providing support from the tour kick off through June 22nd in Manchester and then returning for two dates in Germany.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support from June 25th through July 1st, as well as their stop in Paris, France at the Stade de France on July 8th.

For the North American leg, HAIM and Thundercat will open in Denver and San Diego, Beck and Thundercat will support in Santa Clara and Los Angeles, and The Strokes and Thundercat will be along for most of the remaining dates, except Boston (Ste. Vincent and Thundercat, and Las Vegas where King Princess will take over for Thundercat. See the dates below:

Europe

Sat Jun 04 - Seville, Spain - Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

Tue Jun 07 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic

Fri Jun 10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

Wed Jun 15 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

Sat Jun 18 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

Sat Jun 25 - London, UK - London Stadium

Wed Jun 29 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

Fri Jul 01 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

Sun Jul 03 - Leuven, Belgium - Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadium

Fri Jul 08 - Paris, France - Stade de France

Tue Jul 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

North America

Sat Jul 23 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jul 27 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

Fri Jul 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sun Jul 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Wed Aug 03 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Aug 06 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Fri Aug 12 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17 - E. Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Sep 01 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Thu Sep 15 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

