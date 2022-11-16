Red Hot Chili Peppers Nominated For Best Rock Song Grammy Award

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Song category for the track, "Black Summer."

The lead single from "Unlimited Love" has seen band members Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith recognized in the songwriter's category, where they'll compete alongside tracks recorded by Brandi Carlile ("Broken Horses"), Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck ("Patient Number 9"), The War On Drugs ("Harmonia's Dream"), and Turnstile ("Blackout").

"Unlimited Love" was the first of two albums released by the California band this year; it was followed by the fall arrival of "Return Of The Dream Canteen", with both projects produced by Rick Rubin and both entering the US charts at No. 1.

The Chili Peppers have been supporting both records on a global stadium tour, which will resume in January with shows in Australia and New Zealand.

