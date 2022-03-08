Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere 'Poster Child' Video

Unlimited Love album cover art

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Poster Child." The comes from their forthcoming album, "Unlimited Love", which will arrive April 1st.

The album is the first to feature the return of guitarist John Frusciante. He had this to say, "When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others.

"Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing.

"For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other." Watch the new video below:

Related Stories

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video and Announce Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Rehearsal Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music

News > Red Hot Chili Peppers