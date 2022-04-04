Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Late Night TV Shows

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers launched their new album, "Unlimited Love", with performances on two US late night programs on Friday (April 1st).
As an April Fool's joke, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swapped duties by hosting each other's program - moving Fallon to Los Angeles and Kimmel to New York - with the Chili Peppers' performing on both shows.
"One Band...One Night Only...Two Late Night TV Performances...Two Coasts...Two Different Songs..." teased the band before the broadcasts. The Chili Peppers' played the new album's lead single, "Black Summer", on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show and the newest emphasis track, "These Are The Ways", on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Drummer Chad Smith paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins by featuring the late Foo Fighters' name on his bass drum on both programs; the rocker passed away on March 25 at the age of 50 while on tour in Bogota, Colombia.
Produced by Rick Rubin, "Unlimited Love" sees the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the lineup in 2019 after the outfit parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer. Watch video from both appearances here.
