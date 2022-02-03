Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Rehearsal Video

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing video footage from what appears to be a rehearsal as fans await details about their forthcoming studio album.

The brief clip sees Flea rocking out while John Frusciante tears into a guitar solo; singer Anthony Kiedis and drummer Chad Smith are not visible in the video.

The Chili Peppers announced the return of Frusciante after a decade when they parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer in late 2019. Last week, the group teased a preview of new music, with rumors now circulating that the full song's release is imminent.

The Chili Peppers will launch a global stadium tour in Seville, Spain on June 4. Watch the rehearsal video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

