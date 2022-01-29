Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing a tease of new music from their forthcoming album. The band took to social media on Friday to stream a snippet of the opening instrumental section of a track from the project, which will see the return of guitarist John Frusciante after a 10-year absence from the lineup.

The group announced in December 2019 that they had parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer, who joining the Peppers in 2009; he played on 2011's "I'm With You" and their most recent record, 2016's "The Getaway" - both reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and topped the charts in several countries - and appeared on a number of EPs issued in the past decade.

The reunion marks Frusciante's third stint with the group, after a four-year run that began in the late 1980s and a decade-long tenure that started in the late 1990s.

With more details about the album to come, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will support it on a global stadium tour that is currently set to begin in Seville, Spain on June 4. Stream the song preview here.

