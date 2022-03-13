Red Hot Summer Tour Reschedule Western Australia Show

Tour site capture

(HOTP) Due to the current restrictions and gathering limits in Western Australia, the Red Hot Summer Tour at Sandalford Estate in the Swan Valley will be rescheduled.

The sold-out show, originally slated for Saturday 2nd April, has been rescheduled to Saturday 8th October 2022. The show will feature the same line-up - Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Organizer Duane McDonald says everyone involved with the Red Hot Summer Tour are looking forward to bringing the Unfinished Business event to the region. "While we are disappointed to be in this position, we are thrilled that all the artists have made themselves available to honour this sold-out show for our Western Australian fans," he says.

Ticket holders for the Swan Valley show will be contacted by Ticketmaster in the coming hours.

Related Stories

News > Red Hot Summer Tour