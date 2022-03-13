Red Hot Summer Tour Reschedule Western Australia Show

(HOTP) Due to the current restrictions and gathering limits in Western Australia, the Red Hot Summer Tour at Sandalford Estate in the Swan Valley will be rescheduled.
The sold-out show, originally slated for Saturday 2nd April, has been rescheduled to Saturday 8th October 2022. The show will feature the same line-up - Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.
Organizer Duane McDonald says everyone involved with the Red Hot Summer Tour are looking forward to bringing the Unfinished Business event to the region. "While we are disappointed to be in this position, we are thrilled that all the artists have made themselves available to honour this sold-out show for our Western Australian fans," he says.
Ticket holders for the Swan Valley show will be contacted by Ticketmaster in the coming hours.
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more
KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4