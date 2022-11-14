Rhett Miller Premieres Go Through You Video

Old 97's Rhett Miller has released a music video for his song “Go Through You,” which comes from his recently released solo album, "The Misfit".

Rhett had this to say about the video, “Asking around various artists and friends in my adopted hometown of New Paltz, NY, I discovered these three young filmmakers James Hyland, Myles Flusser and Alex Young.

Their vision for the video was so extravagant and ambitious, I thought that there was no way they could pull it off. And then they did! What they came up with feels to me like a beautiful love letter to New York’s Hudson Valley.

"After working with these three young artists, I feel like the future is in good hands." Watch the video below:

