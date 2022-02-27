Rick Holmstrom Shares 'Bubbles' Video

Album cover art

(Western Publicity) Rick Holmstrom has released a music video for his song "Bubbles". The track comes from his forthcoming instrumental album "Get It!", which will be released on March 4th.

Holmstrom said of the track, "I've had enough existential post apocalyptic doom. Right now I just want to have a funky good time!" We were sent the following about the new album: Rick Holmstrom has stories. Thirty-three years of hurtling around the globe in metal tubes will do that. From his early days with blues and soul artists like William Clarke, Smokey Wilson, Johnny Dyer and Booker T. to his 15 year run with gospel/soul/civil rights legend Mavis Staples, the guitarist/bandleader has seen a lot. He's also proven pandammit-prolific, releasing See That Light in early 2021 and on March 4th returning to one of his original passions, instrumental music, with Get It!

Get It! is an exciting set of burners bringing all the style and charm Holmstrom's trio conjures nightly with Mavis Staples. "We made this record for good times...BBQs, parties, car rides...lots of 2 1/2 minute songs...it was a blast to make," Holmstrom says.

Holmstrom and his bandmates, Steve Mugalian and Gregory Boaz, produced Get It! in various studios and garages throughout LA. "Most of it was recorded in Steve's garage," he says, "...and why not, garages and funky joints are where we play our best sh*t anyway."

After teaming up with bluesman Johnny Dyer early in his career, Holmstrom released his first instrumental album, Lookout in 1996, earning praise from the Washington Post, Playboy and LA Weekly, among others. In the years since he has released innovative albums that highlight blues, funk, roots and soul with a seeming ease, in addition to his recordings with Staples. Bob Boilen from NPR raved; "...the band is crucial, discerning and supportive. Rick Holmstrom is her soulful guitarist -- Staples called him 'Pops Jr.'..." Get It! follows his 2021 release, See That Light, the first on his own label, LuEllie Records, which garnered praise from the likes of the Associated Press, Yahoo!, American Songwriter and No Depression. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Rick Holmstrom