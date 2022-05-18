Ricochet Announce New Tour

(2911 Media) 90's hit-making country group Ricochet celebrates the 25th anniversary of their hit single, "He Left a Lot to Be Desired," with new tour dates and a forthcoming album release.

Heath Wright, the original front-man of all the hit singles that Ricochet landed on the Billboard charts throughout the 90's continues as the voice of the hits in 2022!

"We are excited to be hitting the road again with such a resurgence of 90's Country music," says Heath Wright. "I was recently in Nashville to honor another 90's artist Jeff Carson, whom we lost just over a month ago, and to reconnect with Rhett (Akins), John (Berry), Tracy (Lawrence), and so many others that night was like old home week. I can't wait to start playing more fairs and festivals where we will get to see more of our old friends on the road."

In 1996 the members of country group Ricochet watched their debut single, "What Do I Know", rise to the Top 5 earning the band the honor of the highest-charting debut single of the year. The follow up single release, "Daddy's Money", became an immediate across the board hit, rising to #1 on the Radio & Records Country Singles Chart, the Gavin Country Singles Chart, and the Billboard Country Singles Chart (where it stayed #1 for two consecutive weeks).

The band's distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies earned them the recognition as one of the most popular vocal groups in country music and ultimately the Academy of Country Music honor for "Best New Vocal Group" in 1996!

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

May 20 - Sauk Rapids, MN - Rollie's

May 21 - New Town, ND - Four Bears Hotel

June 10 - Comstock, NE - 2nd Wind Rand

June 18 - Edgerton, KS - Frontier Days

June 25 - Hardin, MT - Festival

June 30 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Club

July 1 - Junction City, KS - Sundown Salute

July 31 - Lake of the Ozarks, MO - The Encore

Aug. 5 & 6 - Eagle River, AK - Matanuska Brewing Company

Aug. 11 & 12 - Watford City, ND - Ribfest

Aug. 20 - Cass Lake, MN - Cedar Lakes Casino & Hotel

Aug. 27 - Jasper, IN - Red, White & Braun Festival

Sept. 10 - Sanburg, MN - Festival

Sept. 24 - New Albany, MS - Civic Center

Oct. 7 - Eldon, MO - Lake of the Ozarks Music Festival

Oct. 22 - Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

Mar. 25, 2023 - Alamogordo, NM - Flickinger Center for Performing Arts

