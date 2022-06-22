.

Riverside Begin Recording New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 06-22-2022

Riverside Photo courtesy Royal Avenue Media
Photo courtesy Royal Avenue Media

Polish rockers Riverside have announced that they have entered the recording studio to make their new studio album, which they expect to released in January of next year.

The new record, the follow-up to their 2018 effort "Wasteland," will mark the band's eighth studio album. The group had this to say, "Riverside begin recording new album!

"So here we are. After almost four years since the release of Wasteland, we're finally back in a studio to record our eighth album. This time, the material will be registered in two recording studios, The Boogie Town Studio in Otwock, from which we salute you, and Studio Serakos in Warsaw.

"The new material (which is mostly already there), because of the title and the subject matter, will contain all the characteristics of the Riverside style and should make for the most powerful and intense listening since 'Anno Domini High Definition'.

"Please follow our social media accounts for more information about the recording process of our new release. And it's quite possible that we will play something from it during the final European 'Riverside 20' tour in September 2022.

"The release date of the eighth Riverside album is scheduled for January 2023."

