Polish rockers Riverside have announced that they have entered the recording studio to make their new studio album, which they expect to released in January of next year.
The new record, the follow-up to their 2018 effort "Wasteland," will mark the band's eighth studio album. The group had this to say, "Riverside begin recording new album!
"So here we are. After almost four years since the release of Wasteland, we're finally back in a studio to record our eighth album. This time, the material will be registered in two recording studios, The Boogie Town Studio in Otwock, from which we salute you, and Studio Serakos in Warsaw.
"The new material (which is mostly already there), because of the title and the subject matter, will contain all the characteristics of the Riverside style and should make for the most powerful and intense listening since 'Anno Domini High Definition'.
"Please follow our social media accounts for more information about the recording process of our new release. And it's quite possible that we will play something from it during the final European 'Riverside 20' tour in September 2022.
"The release date of the eighth Riverside album is scheduled for January 2023."
Riverside Forced To Cancel Some North American Dates
Riverside Announce North And Latin American Tour Legs
Riverside Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 'Story Of My Dream'
Maximo Park Share 'Versions Of You (By The Riverside)' Video
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend
The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show
Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park
Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues
Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour
The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour
Alan Jackson Launching Silverbelly Whiskey
Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love