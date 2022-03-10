Riverside Forced To Cancel Some North American Dates

Tour poster

Polish rockers Riverside have shared the bad news that they have been forced to cancel the first portion of their North American Tour due to "bureaucratic and logistic reasons."

The concerts in Nashville (TN), Dallas (TX), Austin (TX), Phoenix (AZ), Pomona (CA), San Francisco (CA), Portland (OR), Seattle (WA) , Salt Lake City (UT), Boulder (CO) and St. Paul (MN), have all been canceled, but the other scheduled shows remain.

They had this to say, "Dear Friends, We have some bad and some good news. The bad news is, for bureaucratic and logistic reasons beyond our control we cannot go to the USA in the first half of April :(

Unfortunately, because of that, we have to cancel the shows from the first part of our tour... Tickets will be refunded where you purchased them. We want to apologize to everyone who has incurred additional travel expenses in connection with those concerts :( We promise to make it up to you with shows in...early 2023!

"The good news is that we managed to save all shows from Chicago (IL) onwards. And, we were able to save the Atlanta (GA) date by moving the show to April 16. What's more, we were able to add a last-minute show on April 18 in Cleveland (OH) at the Beachland Ballroom (on sale in the next few days)!

"...We are truly sorry about the whole mix-up. We were very close to cancelling the whole tour, but by some miracle, we managed to save at least a part of it, and we are definitely going to be there. We hope to meet as many of you as possible."



Dates Still Scheduled:

April 16 Atlanta, GA - Hell at the Masquerade

April 18 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

April 19 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

April 20 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

April 22 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

April 23 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

April 24 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

April 25 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

April 27 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April 28 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

April 29 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

April 30 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage

May 2-7 Port Canaveral, FL - Cruise to the Edge

