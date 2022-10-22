Riverside Get Animated For 'I'm Done With You' Video

ID.Entity cover art

Riverside have released an animated video for their new single, "I'm Done With You", to celebrate the announcement of their new studio album, "ID.Entity", which will be hitting stores on January 20th.

Mariusz Duda had this to say about the single, "We live in times of anger and helplessness. In times dominated by Big Techs, populists, conspiracy theories, hatred, greedy corporations causing the planet and the human nature to die at an accelerated speed.

"We live in times when one country can attack another out of the blue just because they think they are more deserving of something. These days it's simply hard to sing only about love, friendship and escapes into imaginary worlds. 'I'm Done With You' is about an anger and frustration!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Riverside Begin Recording New Album

Riverside Forced To Cancel Some North American Dates

Riverside Announce North And Latin American Tour Legs

Riverside Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 'Story Of My Dream'

Riverside Music and Merch

News > Riverside