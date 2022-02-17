Riverside Announce North And Latin American Tour Legs

Polish rockers Riverside have announced that they will be launching North American and Latin American tour legs this spring as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

Mariusz Duda had this to say, "We're celebrating the 20th anniversary of Riverside in very demanding and difficult times. Nevertheless, we keep on fighting and we can't wait to go on our next tour of the States, Canada, and Latin America. We have prepared for you a very special set featuring music from all of our albums. We hope you'll like our choices."

The North American tour will feature special guests Keith Semple of The Cyberiam (for USA dates) and Randy McStine (for Canada dates) and is set to launch on April 2nd in Atlanta.

The leg wraps up on April 30th in Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore SoundStage and the band will then take part in this year's Cruise To The Edge which runs from May 2nd through 7th and sets sail from Port Canaveral, FL.

Riverside will then launch the Mexican and South American leg on May 8th in Mexico City and have announced dates through May 15th in Sao Paulo, Brazil. See all of the dates below:

North America

April 2 Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

April 3 Nashville, TN - Exit / In

April 5 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

April 6 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

April 8 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

April 9 Pomona, CA - The Glass House

April 10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

April 12 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

April 13 Seattle, WA - Neumos

April 15 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

April 16 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

April 18 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

April 19 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

April 20 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

April 22 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

April 23 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

April 24 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

April 25 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

April 27 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April 28 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

April 29 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

April 30 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage



Latin America

May 8 Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Blackberry

May 10 Guadalajara, Mexico - C3

May 13 Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton

May 15 Sao Paulo, Brasil - Carioca Club

