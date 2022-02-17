Riverside Announce North And Latin American Tour Legs

Polish rockers Riverside have announced that they will be launching North American and Latin American tour legs this spring as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.
Mariusz Duda had this to say, "We're celebrating the 20th anniversary of Riverside in very demanding and difficult times. Nevertheless, we keep on fighting and we can't wait to go on our next tour of the States, Canada, and Latin America. We have prepared for you a very special set featuring music from all of our albums. We hope you'll like our choices."
The North American tour will feature special guests Keith Semple of The Cyberiam (for USA dates) and Randy McStine (for Canada dates) and is set to launch on April 2nd in Atlanta.
The leg wraps up on April 30th in Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore SoundStage and the band will then take part in this year's Cruise To The Edge which runs from May 2nd through 7th and sets sail from Port Canaveral, FL.
Riverside will then launch the Mexican and South American leg on May 8th in Mexico City and have announced dates through May 15th in Sao Paulo, Brazil. See all of the dates below:
North America
April 2 Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade
April 3 Nashville, TN - Exit / In
April 5 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
April 6 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
April 8 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
April 9 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
April 10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
April 12 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
April 13 Seattle, WA - Neumos
April 15 Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
April 16 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
April 18 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
April 19 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
April 20 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
April 22 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
April 23 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
April 24 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
April 25 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
April 27 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
April 28 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
April 29 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
April 30 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundStage
Latin America
May 8 Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Blackberry
May 10 Guadalajara, Mexico - C3
May 13 Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton
May 15 Sao Paulo, Brasil - Carioca Club
Riverside Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 'Story Of My Dream'
Maximo Park Share 'Versions Of You (By The Riverside)' Video
Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release
Riverside Announce New Band Lineup
Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more
Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more'
Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More