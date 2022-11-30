.

Riverside Share 'Self Aware' Video

Keavin Wiggins | November 30, 2022

Riverside Self Aware single art
Self Aware single art

Polish rockers Riverside have released a music video for the single edit of their new song, "Self Aware", which comes from their forthcoming album, "ID.Entity" (January 20th, 2023.)

Mariusz Duda had this to say about the track, "'Self-Aware' is a song which summarises the entire album, and talks about how it's difficult these days to live in a society and ignore all the social changes, how you can't simply be passive, 'shut yourself off', or 'hole up deep in the woods'.

"We need each other in order to change something in our lives. Not everything can be done single-handedly; 'I have to be better than others, I have to be the best' is not a good mantra.

"We need cooperation to achieve goals. And it's important that this message comes not from a solo artist, but from a band, whose success lies mostly in cooperation within the band and interaction with their listeners." Watch the video below:

