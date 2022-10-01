Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver Dark Roses Video

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have shared a video for their track, "Dark Roses", which they released to celebrate the release of "Wreckage Vol. 2," a collection of exclusive in-studio and live concert performances.
Noble sent over these details: "Dark Roses" is a new original song recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles with Darrell Thorp. This song is one of their more sentimental songs written about the real-life loss of a friend who was close to the band.
The new album is a representation of a remarkable career spanning collection of tracks including brand-new song debuts, fresh versions of fan favourites "On The Run" and "Cannonball," hot-off-the-press live recordings of The Wreck's critically acclaimed, searing 2022 singles, "She's a Fighter," "Waiting For Your Man," "Old Hotel Room" and an incredible rendition of The Band's "The Weight." Watch the video below:
