Robert Jon & The Wreck Recruit Laura Evans For UK Tour

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck are very pleased to announce Welsh vocalist and singer songwriter Laura Evans as their special guest on their 12-date May UK Tour which runs from May 9-20th.

The tour announcement follows the band's new single Waiting For Your Man - recently released on blues rock titan Joe Bonamassa's label KTBA Records.

"We wanted a change of pace and something we can get done quickly," says the band's lead singer and guitarist, Robert Jon Burrison about the new single, Waiting For Your Man.

"Alex Pasco (Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney) was a blast to work. It was rough to get everything done so quickly. Waiting For Your Man was recorded in one day. There is something about knowing what needs to get done that pushes us to play better and not overthink things. Andrew had ideas flying in for arrangements at the last minute. Henry had ideas for the solos. Everyone nailed it in the studio." Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

Bristol, Thekla

Monday 9 May 2022

York, Crescent

Tuesday 10 May 2022

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Wednesday 11 May 2022

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Thursday 12 May 2022

Newcastle, Riverside

Friday 13 May 2022

Liverpool, O2 Academy

Saturday 14 May 2022

London, The Garage

Sunday 15 May 2022

Sittingbourne, Bourne Music Club

Monday 16 May 2022

Manchester, The Garage

Tuesday 17 May 2022

Glasgow, Oran Mor

Wednesday 18 May 2022

Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Thursday 19 May 2022

Southampton, The Brook

Friday 20 May 2022

