Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Waiting For Your Man' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for their brand new single "Waiting For Your Man", which they have launched ahead of their UK tour next month.
Robert Jon Burrison had this to say about the new track, "We wanted a change of pace and something we can get done quickly. Alex (Pasco, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney) was a blast to work. It was rough to get everything done so quickly. Waiting For Your Man was recorded in one day.
"There is something about knowing what needs to get done that pushes us to play better and not overthink things. Andrew had ideas flying in for arrangements at the last minute. Henry had ideas for the solos. Everyone nailed it in the studio."
"Waiting for Your Man is the simple song about going through the peaks and valleys of any relationship," says Jon. "Both sides have their issues with one and other, but they want to give each other a chance. Sometimes it is easy to throw away what could have been something great."Watch the video below:
Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Everyday' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Shine A Light On Me Brother' Video
Singled Out: Robert Jon & the Wreck's Tired Of Drinking Alone
Ozzy Osbourne Has Completed New Album- Jack White Proposes And Gets Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off- more
Pink Floyd Share First New Song Since 1994- Rammstein 'Zick Zack' Video- Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid- The Eagles Part Ways With Member- Judas Priest- more
Sammy Hagar Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates- Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage- more
Sites and Sounds: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II
RockPile: Spotlight on Omnivore Records Part 2
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Spring Festivals
Root 66: Hank Williams- MacKenzie Grant- Dan Ashley- Jimmy Carter