Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Rock The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performed the "Raise The Roof" track, "Searching For My Love", on the Friday, December 17 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and video of the performance has been shared online.

The appearance follows last month release of the follow-up to the pair's Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand"; produced by T-Bone Burnett, the project features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

While "Raise The Roof" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, Plant and Krauss announced the first series of dates for a world tour in support of the record.

The duo will begin the 2022 trek with a series of US shows starting in June before they'll play a 3-week run across Europe. Watch the Tonight Show performance here.

