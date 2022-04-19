Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is launching the fifth season of his podcast series, Digging Deep, with a look at the 1970 Led Zeppelin classic, "Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp."

"We're back with a new season (featuring some surprises) and start, maybe unexpectedly, with a song from Led Zeppelin III," shares the producers. "A classic track written in a remote cottage in Wales which gave the song its famous title...."

Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page teamed up at the Welsh location to write material - including "Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp" - for their third studio album following the band's spring 1970 tour of North America.

Plant and singer Alison Krauss are preparing to launch a world tour in support of their 2021 album,' Raise The Roof", with a series of US dates starting in June before playing some UK shows late in the month.

