Robert Plant Revisits 'Please Read The Letter' On Digging Deep

(hennemusic) Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is revisiting the track, "Please Read The Letter", on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series.
Written by Plant, Jimmy Page, Charlie Jones and Michael Lee, the song first appeared on the 1998 Page/Plant album, "Walking Into Clarksdale"; the singer later revamped a version of the tine for his 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss, "Raising Sand."
"Please Read The Letter" would win Plant and Krauss recognition as the Record Of The Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards, where the project picked up a total of five honors, including Album Of The Year and Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album, among others.
Plant and Krauss will launch a world tour in support of their 2021 album, "Raise The Roof", with a series of US dates starting in Canandaigua, NY on June 1.
Stream the podcast and both versions of the song here.
