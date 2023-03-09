Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

(Noble) Following their triumphant February UK tour, Robert Jon & The Wreck return to the UK for a 10-date tour in September 2023. The September UK tour precedes tomorrow's release of the Wreck's 4-track digital EP "One Of A Kind." Released by Journeyman Records, the EP will feature the band's new title track single "One Of A Kind" produced by eight-time Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons).

"We had the absolute honour of working with Dave Cobb on this one at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee," says Robert Jon & The Wreck's guitarist, Henry James Schneekluth. "This song started off with a riff from Henry and a riff from Robert and Dave just kinda took it and flew with it. We got to nerd out on a bunch of old guitars, amps, and fuzz boxes for this one and really get some fun sounds dialled in as well."

Continues Henry, "Everything happened so quickly working with Dave that we didn't really even have time to process what was going on! And we were all blown away listening to the end result!"

The EP also features "Who Can You Love," and American-infused single produced by the renowned, multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer), while "Pain No More," co-written by Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, is an outstanding riff-driven roots rock track produced by Dave Cobb. In contrast, the hard-charging, rock and roll infused third track "Come At Me," produced by Don Was, showcases another side of the band's dynamic sound.

Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the Wreck's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.

Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and new recruit Jake Abernathie (keyboards), have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.

Little wonder they have made an impact on audiences across the world, where they've played a run of sold-out shows and proudly shared bills with talent the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, and Rival Sons. 2020's 'Last Light On The Highway' album garnered worldwide acclaim for the band and 2021's 'Shine A Light On Me Brother' album continued their upward trajectory, leading to a collaboration with Journeyman Records.

RJTW have toured with Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Eric Gales, Living Colour, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Walter Trout, Rival Sons, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Cadillac Three, Black Stone Cherry, Devon Allman Band, Billy Sheehan, Sturgill Simpson, and many more.

EXETER, PHOENIX

WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER, 2023

NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS

THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2023

MANCHESTER, ACADEMY

FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2023

LIVERPOOL, O2 ACADEMY

SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2023

NEWCASTLE, THE BOILER SHOP

SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 2023

GLASGOW, ST LUKE'S

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2023

LEEDS, WARDROBE

WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER 2023

BRISTOL, THEKLA

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2023

CAMBRIDGE, JUNCTION

FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER 2023

SOUTHAMPTON, THE BROOK

SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER 2023

