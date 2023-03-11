Robert Jon & The Wreck Celebrate One Of A Kind Release With New Video

Cover art

(Noble) Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released 'One Of A Kind,' their dynamic, multi-faceted new EP, out now on all digital platforms via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), 'One Of A Kind' showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck's wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic "Come At Me" and the captivating, Americana-infused "Who Can You Love," to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock track "Pain No More." The album was recorded at two legendary Studios.

Don Was produced at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (the same studio that gave us legendary albums including "Tapestry" by Carole King and "Blue" by Joni Mitchell, and many others) and Dave Cobb produced in Nashville at the Historic RCA Studio A, the same room famous for recording The Beach Boys, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, The Monkees and B.B. King.

To celebrate the release, the band has unveiled a music video for the EP's title track, "One Of A Kind," a supercharged rock & roll anthem produced by Cobb. "This song started off with a riff from Henry and a riff from Robert, and Dave just kind of took it and flew with it," the band recalls. "We got to nerd out on a bunch of old guitars, amps, and fuzz boxes for this one and really get some fun sounds dialed in as well. Everything happened so quickly working with Dave that we didn't really even have time to process what was going on! And we were all blown away listening to the end result!"

The 'One Of A Kind' EP is the first taste of a slate of material that Robert Jon & The Wreck will roll out over the next year. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Come At Me' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Who Can You Love' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Pain No More' Video

More Robert Jon News