Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour has topped the list of the live music industry magazine Pollstar's highest-grossing worldwide tours of 2021. The band's two-month US series sold 516,000 tickets and brought in $115.5 million to lead the year-end tally.

The rescheduled "No Filter" trek - which opened in St. Louis, MO on September 26 - saw the Stones host their first-ever live series without drummer Charlie Watts, who died ina London hospital on August 24 at the age of 80 after hand-picking his friend Steve Jordan to sit in for him while recovering from an undisclosed surgery prior to his passing.

Harry Styles came in at No. 2 on the Pollstar review with an $86.7 million gross, followed by the Green Day/Weezer/Fall Out Boy "Hella Mega Tour" at No. 3 with $67.3 million in gross earning; The Eagles ($59..2 million) and Dead And Company ($50.2 million) rounded out the top 5.

Other rockers of note on the Pollstar chart included Guns N' Roses at No. 7 ($47.3 million) and KISS at No. 30 ($16.9 million). Read more here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown 2021 In Review

Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts At Secret Club Show

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities

Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour

News > Rolling Stones