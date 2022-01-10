Rolling Stones Limited Edition V-Moda Headphones Released

Rolling Stones fans have a new way to enjoy the legendary band's music with V-MODA's release of The Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition headphones.
The limited edition over-ear headphones are available in three versions, "Classic Licks," "No Filter," and "Tattoo You." Frank Bartolotta, senior vice president, strategic brand partnerships and licensing, at Bravado had this to say, "We are thrilled for the Rolling Stones to partner with V-MODA and Roland in this category as their world-renowned premium product aligns with the world's most recognized rock and roll band."
Yoshi Shibata, general manager, Roland, V-MODA division, added, "Customization options and impeccable sound quality set V-MODA apart from other headphones, and the Rolling Stones are in a league of their own as music and style icons. Bringing these three new designs to our V-MODA catalog gives fans of the band and brand retro yet stylish headphone choices with no compromise on quality."
"As Roland celebrates 50 years of making world-first electronic musical instruments this year, and the Rolling Stones celebrate their 60th anniversary, the teams at Roland and V-MODA are grateful for the opportunity to showcase iconic design elements at the center of the Rolling Stone's identity within our award-winning V-MODA product lineup, added Tony Price, CEO of Roland U.S.
Crossfade 2 Wireless Features
V-MODA award-winning signature sound (45+ Editors' Choice Awards) both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs
Lithium-ion battery provides 12+ hours of continuous music, entertainment, and calls. Recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode
Dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification (JAS) when cabled Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice assistants
Bigger memory foam cushions and sturdy yet flexible metal-core headband provide comfort for extended listening sessions and natural noise isolation
CliqFold hinge for ultimate convenience and to fold headphones into impossibly small exoskeleton case on-the-go
They can be ordered here (ad)
