Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown 2021 In Review

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones had a top 21 story from April 2021 after he shared the news that he survived a second cancer diagnosis that he battled during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Sun reports Wood has confirmed that he had a variant of the disease after previously facing a battle with lung cancer. "I've had cancer two different ways now," explains Wood. "I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown."

The 73-year-old rocker - who has six children, including twin girls in 2016 - adds that working on paintings of wife Sally, and the 4-year-old girls, as well as being sober for a decade and putting his fate in the hands of a "higher power" helped him through his latest cancer fight.

"I came through with the all-clear," says Wood. Read more here.

