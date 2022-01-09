Ross The Boss Announces European Tour Dates

(Chipster) Former Manowar guitarist Ross the Boss has announced that he will be launching European tour dates later this year in support of latest album "Born Of Fire".

"We are chomping at the bit to play! 100% every tune will be amazing!, " says Ross of the dates. "Of course we will perform my classic Manowar-era epics and crushing new tunes from 'Born of Fire'!"

The shows during April will see Ross joined on a bill with Dark Embrace, while RAM and Trauma will team with Ross for much of May - before appearances as part of the Sweden Rock Festival, Big Gun Festival, and Midalidare Rock Festival this coming summer.

"We deliver every night! Metal excitement like no other band can!" And in the new year, metalheads will finally have the opportunity to catch the mighty Ross the Boss back where he belongs - on the concert stage.





Confirmed Tour Dates

3/3/22 DK Soborg Richter Ross The Boss3/4/22 DK Viborg Viborg Metal Festival Ross The Boss3/5/22 DE Hademarschen Hademarschen Ross The Boss3/6/22 BE Aarschot De Klinker Club Ross The Boss3/9/22 UK Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell Springbreak Ross The Boss4/21/22 ES Barcelona Boveda Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/22/22 ES Pamplona Sala Totem Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/23/22 ES Valladolid Porta Caeli Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/24/22 ES Gijon Sala Acapulco Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/26/22 PT Oporto Hard Club Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/27/22 PT Lisbon RCA Club Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/28/22 ES Sevilla Sala X Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/29/22 ES Almeria Sala Emma Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace4/30/22 ES Valencia Paberse Club Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace5/1/22 ES Madrid Caracol Ross The Boss5/3/22 MT Valetta Aria Complex Ross The Boss5/5/22 NO Kopervik Karmøygeddon Ross The Boss5/7/22 GR Athens Kyttaro Live Ross The Boss5/8/22 GR Thessaloniki Eightball Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/12/22 DE Hamburg Knust Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/13/22 DE Oldenburg Amadeus Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/14/22 NL Tilburg Little Devil Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/15/22 NL Rotterdam Baroeg Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/17/22 DE Osnabrück Bastard Club Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/18/22 DE Bochum Matrix Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/19/22 DE Würzburg Posthalle Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/20/22 DE Siegburg Kubana Ross The Boss + Trauma5/21/22 DE Weinheim Cafe Central Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/22/22 DE München Strom Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/24/22 CH Pratteln Z7 Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/25/22 IT Bergamo Druso Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/26/22 AT Salzburg Rockhouse Bar Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/27/22 DE Leipzig Hellraiser Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma5/28/22 DE Eisenhüttenstadt Gesellschaftshaus Schleicher Ross The Boss6/10/22 SE Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival Ross The Boss7/1/22 RU Pereslavl Big Gun Festival Ross The Boss7/15/22 BG Mogilovo Village Midalidare Rock Ross The Boss

