Ross The Boss Announces European Tour Dates
01-09-2022
Tour poster
(Chipster) Former Manowar guitarist Ross the Boss has announced that he will be launching European tour dates later this year in support of latest album "Born Of Fire".
"We are chomping at the bit to play! 100% every tune will be amazing!, " says Ross of the dates. "Of course we will perform my classic Manowar-era epics and crushing new tunes from 'Born of Fire'!"
The shows during April will see Ross joined on a bill with Dark Embrace, while RAM and Trauma will team with Ross for much of May - before appearances as part of the Sweden Rock Festival, Big Gun Festival, and Midalidare Rock Festival this coming summer.
"We deliver every night! Metal excitement like no other band can!" And in the new year, metalheads will finally have the opportunity to catch the mighty Ross the Boss back where he belongs - on the concert stage.
Confirmed Tour Dates
3/3/22 DK Soborg Richter Ross The Boss
3/4/22 DK Viborg Viborg Metal Festival Ross The Boss
3/5/22 DE Hademarschen Hademarschen Ross The Boss
3/6/22 BE Aarschot De Klinker Club Ross The Boss
3/9/22 UK Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell Springbreak Ross The Boss
4/21/22 ES Barcelona Boveda Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/22/22 ES Pamplona Sala Totem Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/23/22 ES Valladolid Porta Caeli Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/24/22 ES Gijon Sala Acapulco Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/26/22 PT Oporto Hard Club Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/27/22 PT Lisbon RCA Club Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/28/22 ES Sevilla Sala X Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/29/22 ES Almeria Sala Emma Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
4/30/22 ES Valencia Paberse Club Ross The Boss + Dark Embrace
5/1/22 ES Madrid Caracol Ross The Boss
5/3/22 MT Valetta Aria Complex Ross The Boss
5/5/22 NO Kopervik Karmøygeddon Ross The Boss
5/7/22 GR Athens Kyttaro Live Ross The Boss
5/8/22 GR Thessaloniki Eightball Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/12/22 DE Hamburg Knust Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/13/22 DE Oldenburg Amadeus Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/14/22 NL Tilburg Little Devil Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/15/22 NL Rotterdam Baroeg Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/17/22 DE Osnabrück Bastard Club Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/18/22 DE Bochum Matrix Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/19/22 DE Würzburg Posthalle Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/20/22 DE Siegburg Kubana Ross The Boss + Trauma
5/21/22 DE Weinheim Cafe Central Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/22/22 DE München Strom Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/24/22 CH Pratteln Z7 Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/25/22 IT Bergamo Druso Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/26/22 AT Salzburg Rockhouse Bar Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/27/22 DE Leipzig Hellraiser Ross The Boss + RAM + Trauma
5/28/22 DE Eisenhüttenstadt Gesellschaftshaus Schleicher Ross The Boss
6/10/22 SE Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival Ross The Boss
7/1/22 RU Pereslavl Big Gun Festival Ross The Boss
7/15/22 BG Mogilovo Village Midalidare Rock Ross The Boss
