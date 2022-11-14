Royal Thunder Return With New Song and Video 'The Knife'

Royal Thunder have released a music video for their brand new single, "The Knife", which is the first new song from the group since their 2017 release "Wick".

Mlny Parsonz had this to say, "Coming out full throttle has filled my heart to the brim. Actually, I am exploding with joy! To feel like an outlet (music) was being ripped away from my existence, and finding myself here and now, holding it like a new born baby, brings me a sense of freedom and hope that I haven't felt in years. To everyone, especially Josh and Evan, that has been there on this journey -- thank you! Thank you for making this real again."

Josh Weaver added, "It feels amazing to be back and doing something that has been a void in my life over the past few years. It's a new opportunity to do this thing right.

"We are so thankful to have the overwhelming support of our fans and everyone that has ever believed in us! Very exciting and new things on the horizon for Royal Thunder." Watch the video below:

