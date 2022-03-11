Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Premiere 'Look Inside' Video

Photo courtesy Chipster

(hennemusic) Envy Of None - the new band featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson - is debuting a video for "Look Inside", the current single from their forthcoming self-titled debut album.

The project sees Lifeson working with Coney Hatch founder/bassist Andy Curran, producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne for the record, which will be released on April 8.

"I was in my studio late one night, headphones on... a few glasses of red wine deep and thought, wouldn't it be fun to pull out my bass, blow up the tone, double it and play to a really messed up super slow drum groove," recalls Curran of the song's creation. "It's got a real stoner vibe to it. That's what happens when you mix wine and bass... Mission accomplished!"

With the rough bed track and song name sent to vocalist Maiah Wynne her initial thoughts were one of introspection.

"Sometimes you have to shine a light on all the ugliest pieces of yourself in order to truly change, and you have to keep slaying that dragon over and over again," says Wynne. "It is a continuous, slow and painful process. The guitars and bass really drive the grittiness and heaviness I felt when I wrote those lyrics. It feels like an all-encompassing sludge, and that is what I absolutely love about this song."

"Maiah's lilting vocal performance was an inspiration," adds Lifeson. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song

Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share Debut Single

News > Envy Of None