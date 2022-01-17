Samantha Fish Reschedules And Expands UK Tour

Samantha Fish has shared some good news and bad news with fans in the UK. She has been forced to postpone his winter tour, but she has added three new stops to the trek.

Fish had this to say, "Hello to all my friends over in the UK and Europe. Once again due to the nature of the pandemic and the different restrictions imposed across Europe, I've reluctantly had to reschedule my February 2022 dates to October 2022.

"We've added 3 more shows in Oxford, Glasgow, and Southampton to the tour, so I'll be able to play for even more of you. We're working on the European dates, and I hope to have some news on those for you soon.

"I know it's been a long time and I can't wait to finally come back and see you all again. All tickets for the original dates remain valid. In the meantime, stay safe, take care of yourselves as well as each other. See you in October. All my love."

The trek has been moved from February to October and will feature special guests Willie & The Bandits. Tickets for the original stops will be valid on the new dates. See the rescheduled itinerary below:

Oxford, Academy 2

Saturday 15 October 2022

Manchester Academy 2

Sunday 16 October 2022

Brighton, Chalk

Tuesday 18 October 2022

Edinburgh, Queens Hall

Wednesday 19 October 2022

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Thursday 20th October 2022

Glasgow, St Luke's

Friday 21 October 2022

Southampton, The Brook

Saturday 22 October 2022

Nottingham, Rock City

Sunday 23 October 2022

Cardiff, Tramshed

Monday 24 October 2022

Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

Tuesday 25 October 2022

London, Shepherd's Bush Empire

Wednesday 26 October 2022

Bath, Komedia

Thursday 27 October 2022

