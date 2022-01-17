Samantha Fish Reschedules And Expands UK Tour

Samantha Fish has shared some good news and bad news with fans in the UK. She has been forced to postpone his winter tour, but she has added three new stops to the trek.
Fish had this to say, "Hello to all my friends over in the UK and Europe. Once again due to the nature of the pandemic and the different restrictions imposed across Europe, I've reluctantly had to reschedule my February 2022 dates to October 2022.
"We've added 3 more shows in Oxford, Glasgow, and Southampton to the tour, so I'll be able to play for even more of you. We're working on the European dates, and I hope to have some news on those for you soon.
"I know it's been a long time and I can't wait to finally come back and see you all again. All tickets for the original dates remain valid. In the meantime, stay safe, take care of yourselves as well as each other. See you in October. All my love."
The trek has been moved from February to October and will feature special guests Willie & The Bandits. Tickets for the original stops will be valid on the new dates. See the rescheduled itinerary below:
Oxford, Academy 2
Saturday 15 October 2022
Manchester Academy 2
Sunday 16 October 2022
Brighton, Chalk
Tuesday 18 October 2022
Edinburgh, Queens Hall
Wednesday 19 October 2022
Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
Thursday 20th October 2022
Glasgow, St Luke's
Friday 21 October 2022
Southampton, The Brook
Saturday 22 October 2022
Nottingham, Rock City
Sunday 23 October 2022
Cardiff, Tramshed
Monday 24 October 2022
Newcastle, Wylam Brewery
Tuesday 25 October 2022
London, Shepherd's Bush Empire
Wednesday 26 October 2022
Bath, Komedia
Thursday 27 October 2022
