Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song During Residency Show

Residency poster

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar performed the live debut of a brand new song during the latest series of shows in his Sammy Hagar and Friends Las Vegas residency series.

The Red Rocker teased the song, "You Get What You Pay For", with footage of he and the members of The Circle running through the tune backstage, wiring on social media: "From the dressing room rehearsal to the stage last night. #newsong #yougetwhatyoupayfor ... I don't always play a Stratocaster (first time on stage in 25 years!), but when I do, I play my red one."

Hagar and the group featured the track during a February 9 performance at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, the first of three nights this past week; the series continues next month with appearances on March 23, 25 and 26.

Billed as "Sammy Hagar and Friends", the series features the rocker collaborating with a rotating circle of guests in a theater designed to capture the beach vibe he's synonymous with, including elements of Hagar's famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his annual birthday bash concerts.

The intimate 800-capacity STRAT Theater includes 300 GA floor tickets for a party vibe in front of the stage. Watch the dressing room tease video and fan filmed footage of the song performance during the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour

Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Residency With New Dates

Sammy Hagar Named Tourism Ambassador To Los Cabos

Sammy Hagar In The Studio For 'Standing Hampton' 40th Anniversary

News > Sammy Hagar