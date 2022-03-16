Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will be releasing a brand new book on March 29th, that will be entitled "Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits".

His official website had these details, "Sammy's back with a new cocktail book! Add a splash of the good life and raise a toast with the Red Rocker's best cocktail recipes.

"Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits features 85 of Sammy's favorite recipes with a forward written by Guy Fieri. Learn easy-to-follow recipes and make yourself the Maui Mama, Tiki Swizzle, Blanco Gimlet, and MORE delicious cocktails!

"I have been working and studying the art of making and drinking cocktails for decades now, and have finally pulled together all my favorites, my knowledge on how to do it, and what we need to throw the best parties with the best cocktails and some tips on how to put it all together. I guarantee this is the only cocktail book you will ever need. It's kind of like my greatest hits from in front and behind the bar.

"At your service, Sammy"

