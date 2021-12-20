Sammy Hagar Rocked 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race 2021 In Review

Video still

Sammy Hagar performed his classic 1984 hit "I Can't Drive 55" during the pre-race program for NASCAR All-Star Race, which earned him a top 21 story from May 2021.

Hagar was joined by his The Circle bandmate Vic Johnson for the jam of his solo hit ahead of the 37th annual event which took place Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 13th.

Sammy said in the announcement of the performance, "Get ready to rock, roll, and race. Tune into NASCAR on FOX next Sunday for the NASCAR All-Star Race and a special pre-race performance.

"I'm sure you can guess what song I'll play before the race starts! Don't miss it on FS1!" Watch Sammy's official video from the event below:

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen 2021 In Review

Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red' 2021 In Review

Sammy Hagar Does Not Want Socially Distanced Shows 2021 In Review

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show

News > Sammy Hagar