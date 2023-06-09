(Atom Splitter) Iowa hard rock heavyweights Saul - brothers Blake Bedsaul [lead vocals] and Zach Bedsaul [lead guitar, backup vocals], William McIlravy [bass, backup vocals], and Myles Clayborne [drums] - recently announced their new album This Is It... The End Of Everything. The album arrives July 28 via Spinefarm.
Today, the band shares the video for the explosive - both musically and thematically - new single "TOOTH AND NAIL." "Plain and simple - the world is f***ed," states Blake. "We've all been too complacent to do anything about it.
"We vote in the richest, oldest, most crooked politicians to run our country into the ground and stand around wondering what happened. Wake up. It's time for a change. We won't stand idly by as everything we know and love turns to ash for a political agenda. We will be standing and fighting 'TOOTH AND NAIL.'"
Singled Out: Saul's King Of Misery
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'
Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance
Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue
Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video
Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour
Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video
alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video
Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video