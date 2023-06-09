Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video

(Atom Splitter) Iowa hard rock heavyweights Saul - brothers Blake Bedsaul [lead vocals] and Zach Bedsaul [lead guitar, backup vocals], William McIlravy [bass, backup vocals], and Myles Clayborne [drums] - recently announced their new album This Is It... The End Of Everything. The album arrives July 28 via Spinefarm.

Today, the band shares the video for the explosive - both musically and thematically - new single "TOOTH AND NAIL." "Plain and simple - the world is f***ed," states Blake. "We've all been too complacent to do anything about it.

"We vote in the richest, oldest, most crooked politicians to run our country into the ground and stand around wondering what happened. Wake up. It's time for a change. We won't stand idly by as everything we know and love turns to ash for a political agenda. We will be standing and fighting 'TOOTH AND NAIL.'"

Related Stories

Singled Out: Saul's King Of Misery

More Saul News