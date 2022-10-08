.

Saving Vice Deliver 'Dichotomy' EP

Michael Angulia | 10-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Saving Vice Deliver 'Dichotomy' EP
Dichotomy cover art

Saving Vice have released a brand new two-song EP entitled, "Dichotomy", which was written by the band and brought over to Justin DeBlieck (formerly of Ice Nine Kills) for production, engineering, and mixing.

It was then mastered by Steve Sopchak at the Square Studio (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White). Vocalist Tyler Small had this to say, "'Culling Kindness' is about resisting the urge to attack bullies or aggressors or always being too afraid of fighting back or getting arrested because it isn't worth it and how trying to be the bigger person ends up making you a victim your whole life. You eventually have to draw a line and fight back.

"'I, Dysmorphia' is about hating your appearance and being raised or influenced to hold yourself to impossible beauty standards or through being bullied and how that insecurity can be projected on the people around you when you start making them feel as ugly as you do when you're the one with the internal struggle, and even when everyone tells you you're beautiful you never feel that way."

Related Stories


Saving Vice Deliver 'Dichotomy' EP

Saving Vice Premiere 'White Rabbit' Video

Saving Vice Music and Merch

News > Saving Vice

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

Lamb Of God Livestreaming Aftershock Performance- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Guns N' Roses- Iron Maiden Tour- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Eddie's Death As He Begins New Album- Lamb Of God Livestreaming The Making Of Omens Premiere- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.