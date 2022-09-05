Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

The Scorpions have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer that will also feature special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell tour.

The new leg of the Rock Believer World Tour will be kicking off on August 21st in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will conclude on October 21st in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay.

Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say, "After the amazing start we've had with our residency in Las Vegas, it's about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again. We can't wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!" -

Whitesnake legend David Coverdale added, "Once Again It's Time To Feel The Sting Of The Scorpions & The Bite Of The Whitesnake!!! Can't Wait!!!." See the dates below:





Rock Believer North Amercia Tour

Aug 21 Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)Aug 24 Quebec City, QC (Centre Videotron)Aug 27 Montreal, QC (Bell Center)Aug 30 Detroit, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)Sep 01 Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena)Sep 05 Atlantic City, NJ (Borgata Casino)*Sep 07 Belmont Park, NY (UBS Arena)Sep 09 Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Casino)*Sep 12 Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live)Sep 14 Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)Sep 17 Houston, TX (Toyota Center)Sep 19 El Paso, TX (Don Haskins Center)Sep 21 Tulsa, OK (BOK Arena)Sep 24 San Antonio, TX (Freeman Coliseum)Sep 27 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)Sep 29 Denver, CO (Ball Arena)Oct 01 San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)Oct 04 Los Angeles, CA (The Forum)Oct 07 Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center)Oct 09 Portland, OR (Moda Center)Oct 13 Spokane, WA (Spokane Arena)Oct 15 Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)Oct 18 Oakland, CA (Oakland Coliseum)Oct 21 Las Vegas, NV (Mandalay Bay)*Scorpions Only

