The Scorpions have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer that will also feature special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell tour.
The new leg of the Rock Believer World Tour will be kicking off on August 21st in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will conclude on October 21st in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay.
Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say, "After the amazing start we've had with our residency in Las Vegas, it's about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again. We can't wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!" -
Whitesnake legend David Coverdale added, "Once Again It's Time To Feel The Sting Of The Scorpions & The Bite Of The Whitesnake!!! Can't Wait!!!." See the dates below:
Scorpions Share 'Shining Of Your Soul' Live Performance Video
Scorpions Share 'Gas In The Tank' Live Performance Video
The Scorpions Share In-Studio Performance Video
Scorpions To Rock MSG For Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour
Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video
The B-52s Add Dates To Farewell Tour
Hendrix's Are You Experienced 55th Anniversary Celebrate In The Studio
Redlight King Deliver 'In Our Blood' Video
Cradle Of Filth Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records
Like A Rolling Stone: The Life And Times Of Ben Fong-Torres Now Streaming
Kenny Chesney Brought KenPuppy Derby To Busch Stadium