Scorpions Share Final Episode Of 'Rock Believer' Mini-Series

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming the final behind the scenes video in a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming record, "Rock Believer."
Due February 26, the Scorpions' 19th studio set marks the first appearance of ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the group since his addition in 2016.
The group worked on the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic. "For our new album," says the band, "we all came back together in the studio like in the old days and captured that journey on camera."
The Scorpions launched the 2022 album with the set's lead single, "Peacemaker." Watch the video for that track and stream the new episode here.
