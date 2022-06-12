Scorpions: Breaking the Band TV Special Coming

Reelz TV have announced that the special "Scorpions: Breaking the Band" will be premiering on the television network on Tuesday, June 19th at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

Here is the synopsis: "With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide across an incredible 50 year career German heavy metal giants Scorpions are one of the most successful international rock bands of all time.

"Now four of the original members including lead singer Klaus Meine, lead guitar Matthias Jabs, drummer Herman Rarebell and founder and guitarist Rudolf Schenker tell the story of their meteoric rise from post-war Germany to headlining Madison Square Garden and living out their American dream.

"After establishing themselves as one of the iconic heavy metal acts of the 1980s the band's attention turned to geopolitics and Scorpions debuted their massively successful single 'Winds of Change' hit just as the Cold War was coming to an end. But as is so often the case when a rock band realizes its ambitions trouble is never far away.

"As Scorpions members tell it their American dream turned into a heavy metal nightmare with outrageous excess, the weight of expectation for more album sales, disputes over money and power-struggles within the band taking their toll after decades of chart topping and arena filling success."

