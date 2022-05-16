The Scorpions were forced to postpone the first three concerts of their Rock Believer European tour this past week due to an injury suffered by guitarist Matthias Jabs.
The band will reveal the rescheduled dates for the three shows, Lisbon, Portugal (May 10th), Toulouse, France (May 13th) and Lille, France (May 15th), at a later date.
Frontman Klaus Meine said had this to say, "We very much regret having to disappoint our fans in the three cities that were next on the schedule of our world tour 2022 and ask everyone who had already secured tickets for their understanding."
The tour is now scheduled to kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17th in Paris, France at the AccorHotels Arena. See the dates below:
5/17 - AccorHotels Arena - Paris, France
5/23 - Arena di Verona - Verona, Italy
5/26 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
5/28 - Tauron Arena - Kraków, Poland
5/30 - Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena - Budapest, Hungary
6/3 - Rock Fest - Helsinki, Finland
6/5 - Atlas Rock - Gavle, Sweden
6/8 - Trondheim Spektrum - Trondheim, Norway
6/10 - Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, Denmark
6/13 - Zenith Europe - Strasbourg, France
6/17 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium
6/20 - Arkea Arena - Bordeaux, France
6/23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
6/25 - Parque el batel - Cartagena, Spain
6/28 - Palais Nikaia - 0Nice, France
6/30 - Le Galaxie - Amneville, France
7/2 - Zenith d'Auvergne - Clermont-Ferrand, France
7/6 - Olympic Stadium - Athens, Greece
7/9 - Menora Mivtachim Arena - Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
7/12 - Tsirion Stadium - Limassol, Cyprus
7/15 - Guitare en scene Festival - Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France
7/18 - Altice Arena - Lisboa, Portugal
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour
Scorpions Share 'Shining Of Your Soul' Live Performance Video
Scorpions Share 'Gas In The Tank' Live Performance Video
The Scorpions Share In-Studio Performance Video
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury
Bring Me The Horizon Plot North American Tour
Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.
Peach Pit Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Massive 50CD Al Stewart 'The Admiralty Lights' Box Set Coming
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Reunion Tour
Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album