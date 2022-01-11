Scorpions Preview 'Rock Believer' Music Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a preview of the upcoming video release for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer." The title track to the band's 2022 album will follow the set's lead single, "Peacemaker", as the second preview ahead of the project's release on February 26.
"You can't wait till the music video is out?," shared the group on Instagram. "You can now presave our new single and watch an exclusive snippet of the official music video before the release on January 18."
The group worked on the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic. The Scorpions recently shared a three-part series detailing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Rock Believer" album. A deluxe edition of the album (and other formats) is available to order here (ad). Watch the preview video here.
