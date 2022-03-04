Scorpions Release 'Seventh Sun' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a lyric video for their new song "Seventh Sun," which is a track from the band's newly-released album, "Rock Believer."

Co-produced by the band and Hans-Martin Buff, the group recorded their nineteenth studio record in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.

First previewed last November with the lead single "Peacemaker", "Rock Believer" marks the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", and the 2017 collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads."

The Scorpions will begin a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 26. Watch the new lyric video here.

