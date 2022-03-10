Scorpions Score Top 5 US Debut With 'Rock Believer'

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have scored a Top 5 debut on the US charts with their latest release, "Rock Believer." According to Billboard, the project sold 12,000 copies in its opening week to enter the Top Album Sales list at No. 4, delivering the German group their highest-charting effort ever on the 30-year-old chart.

"Rock Believer" also arrives on the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 59, marking the 20th charting effort for the band and highest-charting title since 2010's "Sting In The Tail" debuted and peaked at No. 23.

Co-produced by the Scorpions and Hans-Martin Buff, the group recorded their nineteenth studio record in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic. Read more here.

