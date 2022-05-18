Scorpions Share Lyric Video For Rare Rock Believer Bonus Track

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a lyric video for "The Language Of My Heart", a bonus track on the French edition of their latest album, "Rock Believer."

"Music is and has always been our favorite language," says the band. "France, get your limited vinyl now with our new song 'The Language Of My Heart'! Rock Believers, you can stream our new song now everywhere."

The bonus track surfaces as the Scorpions return to live action with a May 17 show in Paris as part of a European tour that saw the first three concerts in the series postponed this week after guitarist Matthias Jabs suffered an injury, although no further details were provided.

The band recently scored a US Top 5 debut with "Rock Believer" to deliver the group their highest-charting effort ever on the 30-year-old Billboard Top Albums chart. Stream the new lyric video here.

