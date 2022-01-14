Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'

Single art

Scorpions have released their brand-new single "Rock Believer". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on February 25th.

They have also announced that they will be releasing a music video for the title track on January 18th. Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say about the song, "Over the years, we've heard people say lots of times that rock is dead.

"But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We'll see you someday somewhere out there, because we're Rock Believers, just like you."

He said of the album, "The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions' DNA - great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun." Stream the song below:.

