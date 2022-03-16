Scorpions Share 'Roots In My Boots' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming a lyric video for "Roots In My Boots," which is a track that comes from the band's newly-released album, "Rock Believer."

Co-produced by the Scorpions and Hans-Martin Buff, the group recorded their nineteenth studio record in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.

The project marks the first appearance of Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the band since his addition to the lineup in 2016.

The band recently scored a US Top 5 debut with "Rock Believer" to deliver the group their highest-charting effort ever on the 30-year-old Billboard Top Albums chart.

The Scorpions will begin a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 26. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

