Scorpions Share 'Shining Of Your Soul' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming a lyric video for their new single, "Shining Of Your Soul", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album "Rock Believer."
"When someone enters the room and you sense an aura that makes everything else fade into the background," explains Klzus Meine about the song's meaning. "When the atmosphere changes inexplicably, and one is enveloped in a warm glow. The shining of a soul."
The single follows "Peacemaker", "Seventh Sun", and the title track as the fourth song issued in advance of the February 25 release of the band's 19th studio album.
The group worked on the follow-up to the 2015's "Return To Forever" in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.
The Scorpions will return to live action next month when they host a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Watch the video here.
