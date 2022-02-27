Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'

Album art

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming their new album, "Rock Believer", in sync with its release on February 25. Co-produced by the band and Hans-Martin Buff, the group recorded their nineteenth studio record in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.

The project marks the first appearance of Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the band since his addition to the lineup in 2016. First previewed last November with the lead single "Peacemaker", "Rock Believer" marks the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", and the 2017 collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads."

The Scorpions will begin a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 26. Stream the new album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Scorpions Premiere 'When You Know (Where You Come From)' Video

Scorpions Share 'Shining Of Your Soul' Lyric Video

Scorpions Share New Single 'Shining Of Your Soul'

The Scorpions Premiere New Song 'Seventh Sun'

News > Scorpions