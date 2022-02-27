(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming their new album, "Rock Believer", in sync with its release on February 25. Co-produced by the band and Hans-Martin Buff, the group recorded their nineteenth studio record in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.
The project marks the first appearance of Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the band since his addition to the lineup in 2016. First previewed last November with the lead single "Peacemaker", "Rock Believer" marks the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", and the 2017 collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads."
The Scorpions will begin a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 26. Stream the new album here.
Scorpions Premiere 'When You Know (Where You Come From)' Video
Scorpions Share 'Shining Of Your Soul' Lyric Video
Scorpions Share New Single 'Shining Of Your Soul'
The Scorpions Premiere New Song 'Seventh Sun'
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin