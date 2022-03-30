Scorpions To Rock MSG For Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert

(Richman Communications) Scorpions are set to perform a historic concert to celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of independence at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, May 6. The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert will feature as special guests one of Bangladesh's most prominent artists, Chirkutt.

The Bangladesh Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is organizing the event with the support of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, the United Nations Development Programme, the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh, and local sponsors with the intent of gaining a global audience and celebrating Bangladesh's golden anniversary through a live, one-night-only musical performance in the World's Most Famous Arena.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Nations Development Programme's global awareness campaign on cyber security programs for the youth and children, especially in under developed countries.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. (EST) via Ticketmaster. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have an exclusive, first access to tickets available starting Thursday March 31 at 10 a.m. (EST). For more information and to join the community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone

After gaining its independence, Bangladesh's economy has grown massively with the support of different significant sectors such as agriculture, RMG, Energy, Pharmaceuticals, and ICT.

A previous Concert for Bangladesh, organized by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar, was held at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971, featuring Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, and Badfinger.

