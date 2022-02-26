Scorpions Premiere 'When You Know (Where You Come From)' Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a video for "When You Know (Where You Come From)", the latest single from the band's newly-released album, "Rock Believer."
The clip surfaces in sync with the February 25 arrival of the group's nineteenth studio set, which they recorded in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.
The project marks the first appearance of Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the band since his addition to the lineup in 2016. "The new material sees us return to our roots," says Klaus Meine. "We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions DNA - great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun." Watch the video here.
