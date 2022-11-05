Seth Walker Delivers 'Why Do I Cry Anymore'

Seth Walker has shared his brand new track "Why Do I Cry Anymore," which is the third and final single that arrives ahead of his new studio album 'I Hope I Know' that is set to be released next Friday, May 20th.

The track features just Walker and his producer Jano Rix performing all of the parts. Seth had this to say, "The song is a snapshot into the mind of a person walking around inside themselves all day endlessly asking heartbreaker questions to things they may never understand.

"I originally wrote it as more of a little swinging crooner ballad, but later Jano and I turned the groove upside down and created this version almost by accident with lots of space up in there."

Walker will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour in support of the new album this Saturday at the Simply Texas Blues Festival. He's also announced a European tour beginning at the end of June and extending into July. Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:

5/14 - San Angelo, TX - Simply Texas Blues Festival

5/19 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler

5/20 - Austin, TX - 04 Center

5/21 - Houston, TX - The Heights

6/3 - Easton, MD - Stolz Listening Room

6/4 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

6/5 - Putney, VT - Twilight On The Tavern Lawn

6/7 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

6/9 - Albany, NY - The Linda

6/10 - Exeter, NH - Word Barn

6/11 - Plymouth, MA - Spire Center for the Performing Arts

6/14 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

6/15 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10

6/16 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

6/17 - Greensboro, NC - Flat Iron

6/18 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

6/28 - Seclin, FR - La Scene

6/30 - Madrid, ES - Cafe Berlin

7/1 - Donostia San Sebastian, ES - Altxerri Jazz Club

7/2 - Valles, ES - Bocanegra

7/3 - Sabinanigo, ES - Sala Corleone

7/5 - Grenoble, FR - Gresiblues

7/8 - Asendorf, DE - Break Out

7/9 - Joldelund, DE - Gerds Juke Joint

7/11 - Malmo, SE - Medley

7/12 - Vadstena, SE - Hagebyhoga Handelsträdgård

7/14 - Copenhagen, DK - MOJO

7/15 - Norderstedt, DE - Musicstar

7/16 - Dordrecht, NL - Big Rivers

7/17 - Oostende, BE - Manuscript

7/29 - Tryon, NC - Summer Tracks

7/30 - Elkin, NC - Reeves Theater

8/4 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's

8/5-7 - Appleton, WI - Mile of Music Festival

8/9 - Des Moines, WI - The Flying Mango

8/12 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

8/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

9/1 - Ridgeway, CO - Sherbino Theater

9/2 - Glenwood Springs, CO - Four Mile Creek

9/4 - Pagosa Springs, CO - Four Corners Folk Festival

9/28 - Prosser, WA - Brewminatti

9/29 - Portland, OR - Jack London Revue

9/30-10/2 - Sisters, OR - Sisters Folk Festival

10/13-16 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Roots

10/21 - Bluffton, SC - The Roasting Room

10/22 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

